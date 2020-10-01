Things I Like – October 2, 2020

Fridays off

All the support for law enforcement during and after last weekend

Old sayings that stay true through the years

Productive, fast meetings

Close football games when I don’t care who wins

Birds following a tractor in a field

A hot shower on a cold morning

Hitting all the West Ocean City lights

Warm soccer games in October

Kids in Ravens jerseys

My son’s love of steamed shrimp

