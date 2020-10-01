OCEAN CITY — One of the hottest car shows on the East Coast, the 23rd Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show, will return to Ocean City next week, Oct. 8-11.

The four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern region’s best fall car shows with hot rods, cool classics, customs and more, according to organizers. The main hub of the event will be the Inlet parking lot with activities planned at the Roland E. Convention Center on 40th Street as well.

Scheduled to appear at Endless 2020 is Aaron Kaufman from the hit shows “Shifting Gears” and “Fast N’ Loud.” Aaron will be at the beachside Inlet parking lot Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Some of the top national automotive names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Hagerty, Summit Racing, Sundance Vacations and many more. In addition, there will be a car corral and vendors at the Inlet Parking lot. Also attendees should make sure to check out the vendor showroom for all their automotive needs plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more at the Ocean City Convention Center.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, Oct. 8-10. Parades begin at 8 a.m. leaving 27th Street and Cruisin south along the Boardwalk to the Inlet.

Spectator tickets for Endless Summer Cruisin are $10/day, Thursday Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 11 and $15/day, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10. Four-day event passes are also available for $35 at the event.

A new event added to Endless Summer Cruisin this year will be a Drive-In Movie, held Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 9-10, at 7 p.m. at the Inlet Parking Lot. Friday night will feature Disney’s “Cars” and Saturday night, the classic film “Grease.” While the Drive-In Movie is free to attend, please be sure to pay for parking at the designated meters.

Endless Summer Cruisin has always held safety as its number one priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City property. The event was given the opportunity to be a part of a task force, comprised of the Mayor and Council along with the OC Police Department, business community and residents, to come up with solutions for improving motor events in Ocean City.

“We are very gracious for the opportunity to serve on the task force and we would like to thank all of those who took their time to be a part of the task force,” a statement from event promoters read. “One of the solutions that came out of the task force is the special event zone in Ocean City. This new zone is intended to give the OCPD and its allied agencies the tools they need to keep Ocean City safe for residents and visitors. “

During Endless Summer Cruisin, the Town of Ocean City will be classified as a special event zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses.

“We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Endless Summer Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules,” the statement read. “In addition, we have added extra healthy safety measures for 2020. Please make sure you wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently while attending Endless Summer Cruisin. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Endless Summer Cruisin for 2020 and years to come.”

For more information on Endless Summer Cruisin visit www.EndlessSummerCruisin.com or call 410-798-6304.