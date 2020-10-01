BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2020 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament on Thursday, September 24th at Ocean City Golf Club. The tournament was enjoyed by nearly 200 golfers on a picturesque fall day.

“Despite the various challenges we encountered related to COVID-19, the event was a huge success. With a few modifications, we were able to keep the health and safety of our participants and staff at the forefront of our logistics, all while continuing to host a fantastic event,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital.

With the help of the many sponsors and volunteers, the event raised $80,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the tournament enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of our community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

The winners of the tournament are as follows.

Newport Bay Front/Seaside Back Winning teams in order of finish were Jac’s Army: Jac Stanton, Dean Mantzouris, Fred Cheek and Jeff Shields; Park Place Jewelers: Todd Ferrante, Law Adkins, Bryan Taylor and Bradford Taylor; and Forever Media: Chris Benjamin, Ken Davis, Dave Kettinger and Mark Schollenberger.

Seaside Front/Newport Bay Back winning teams in order of finish were Lou Taylor: Lou Taylor, Penny Parker, Danny Parker and Buzz Taylor; Taylor Bank: Doug Cook, Thomas Coates, Dean Lewis and Chad Vent; and Home Instead Senior Care: Don Boger, Jim DeAngelis, Tad Kaufman and Robert Williams.

Golden Ball Challenge honors went to the Encompass Health team of Greg Hartman, Steven Walas, Matthew Whaley and John Zimmerman.

Women’s Longest Drive bragging rights was a tie between Penny Parker and Renee Sheehy.

Men’s Longest Drive

honors went to Danny Parker and Chris Takacs/

Women’s Closest to the Pin winner was Colleen Hacker.

Men’s Closest to the Pin honors were shared by Aldo Nichini and Tom Wingate.

The only Hole-in-One of the day came on Seaside #8 by Tom Wingate.

Putting Contest winners were Sean Gradomski, Chad Vent and Steve Morgan.

Floating Green Contest winners were Larry Denulc, Bill Pettitt, Steve Morgan, Taylor Ballard, Pete Roskovich, Mark Simshauser and David Van der Vossen.

Fantasy Golf Scratch-Off Cards winnesr were Heather Treml, Noreen Doody, Mark Simshauser, Heather Treml, Robin Higgins, Les Dennis, Kenny Tyler, Matt Whaley, Bryan Shepherd and Poppy Granite.

“Big Bucks” Cash Raffle was won by Beth Gismondi.

“Drop Zone” Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Yellow Division was won by Dr. Sally Dowling

“Drop Zone” Helicopter Golf Ball Drop White Division was won by Madalaine How.