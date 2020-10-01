The Bank of Ocean City recently donated nearly $5,000 to Ocean City Paramedics to purchase needed PPE supplies, such as gowns. “Our first responders play a critical role in emergency care, and as a community bank, we want to do whatever we can to protect our firefighters and paramedics,” said Bank of Ocean City President Reid Tingle. Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said, “The Bank of Ocean City’s donation has helped prepare our firefighters and paramedics with PPE that can be utilized now and in the future.” Pictured, from left, are OCFD Lt. Mike Ellingsworth, Tingle and Firefighter/Paramedic Tyler Fritz. Submitted Photo

General Surgeon Added

BERLIN – Dr. Kanika Trehan recently joined Atlantic General Hospital and Health System to provide general surgery services to residents of Worcester

County and the surrounding area.

Trehan completed her undergraduate studies and master’s degree in molecular and cellular biology at Johns Hopkins University before entering the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2010. She was a clinical and research fellow in burn surgery, trauma, and critical care at Connecticut Burn Center in Bridgeport, Conn., while also completing her general surgery residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, in New Haven, Conn.

x

New OC Hotel Completed

OCEAN CITY – Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller recently announced the company’s completion of the new Hilton Tru Hotel at the former home to Planet Maze and Lost Galaxy Golf.

“Project Manager Greg Ennis and Superintendents Bruce West and Chris Deinlein were committed to providing solutions to each challenge they faced amid COVID as the build continued through the summer season in Ocean City,” said Miller. “The completion of a construction project of this scale and magnitude is no small feat, especially during a pandemic.”

“We worked through a number of surprises in the process. Some COVID related and others that were normal in a project of this scope,” said Mike Meoli, Hilton Tru, co-owner. “We were grateful we didn’t have to shut the site down. Gillis Gilkerson was professional in every way and thanks to them we have a wonderful hotel that is now open for business.”

The 53,000-square-foot hotel includes five floors with 105 rooms, 104 parking spaces and a designated bus shelter.

x

Company Announces Rebrand

OCEAN CITY – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region has unveiled a new look and logo, as part of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® international rebrand.

The alignment of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage with the new visual identity of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program creates a unified voice in reaching both the mainstream and affluent customer and establishes a modern logo for today’s mobile, social and digital marketing environment.

To arrive at the new look, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury conducted a global quantitative survey of three potential logos in the top four countries for the program: Spain, France, Italy and the United States.

“Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region is excited to be an integral part of this journey,” Rich Fleisher, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region. “We look forward to showcasing the new, innovative visuals of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program; this rebrand will be eye-catching in the region and we appreciate the opportunity to help guide the brand to success for the years to come.”