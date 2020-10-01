1/2cl.

James R. Slocum

OCEAN CITY – James Russell Slocum, 71, passed away on Sept. 23.

He was the son of the late Jim and Eleanor Slocum of Neptune City, N.J. He is survived by his partner of 43 years, Freddie Belowsky. He is also served by brother Steven and sisters Sue, Kathleen and Barbara.

Jimmy came to Ocean City 40 years ago and managed the Pottery Place downtown for Sandy Flynn for a good number of years. This was followed by 20 years in the food and beverage industry. He was a staple in good old days of downtown Ocean City. He will always be remembered for his contagious laugh and sense of humor. He lived in Bishopville for 32 years and will be dearly missed by many including his long-time partner.

Betty Ehlers Franke

BERLIN — Betty Ehlers Franke, also known as Buzz, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a brief bout of cancer.

Buzz was surrounded by her loving family and buoyed by the support of many dear friends. Buzz blessed this world with her zest for life and her service to others for more than 92 years. She was active in the church, service organizations, and several women’s groups. Always the consummate hostess, she loved entertaining and gathering with friends. She also traveled extensively with her husband Dick, her lifelong friend Gina Amy, and other family and friends, ultimately visiting more than two dozen countries.

In her later years, Buzz celebrated milestone birthdays by parasailing, jet skiing, and riding a motorcycle with her grandchildren – always ready for a new adventure. She is survived by three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with one arriving soon, as well as many dear friends. A celebration of life will be planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802, www.coastalhospice.org.