Video Compilation Of Events In Ocean City Via Campos Media Thanks to Campos Media for providing a compilation video from the popup car rally weekend. Click here

No Street Closures, Annual Activities For Berlin’s Halloween BERLIN – Council candidates said this week they supported the town’s plan not to endorse Halloween activities amid COVID-19 concerns.On Tuesday, Mayor Gee Williams confirmed that the town was not sponsoring or endorsing Halloween in the community this year. The town will not close any streets for trick-or-treating.“The town is asking residents who do not… Read more »

Parents Launch Petition Effort To Reverse Longer School Days NEWARK – An online petition aims to reverse school hour changes made by Worcester County Public Schools.In response to the news that school day hours would be extended at some northern Worcester County schools, parents are now signing an online petition asking for the changes to be reversed.“While I understand how important education is, the… Read more »