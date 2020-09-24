SALISBURY – County officials this month appointed Pam Oland as the new finance director for Wicomico County.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to appoint Oland as the county’s director of finance.

“I appreciate the opportunity that you guys have presented to me,” Oland said, “and I hope I can provide council information as they request it to the best of my ability.”

Oland, who began working for Wicomico County seven years ago, most recently served as the deputy director of recreation, parks and tourism. In that role, she oversaw the financial activities of the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, marinas and other tourism and recreation events.

Prior to her employment with the county, Oland worked in both corporate and public accounting. She also served as the internal services director for the City of Salisbury, where she assisted with budget preparation, financial documentation for bond issuance, completion of annual audits, and coordination with Wicomico County regarding shared services.

Oland – a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a certified public accountant – will lead the finance department in preparing and maintaining the county’s operating and capital budgets. Her predecessor, Michele Ennis, resigned from the position last month after a turbulent tenure.

In May of 2019, former County Executive Bob Culver named Ennis as the new finance director. And although her appointment was rejected by the council that following June, she continued to serve in that role, causing contention between the legislative and executive branches.

In March, for example, the council voted to table two resolutions that would have transferred funds for two projects after arguing the county had no duly appointed finance director who could certify the appropriations. And without a certified county finance director, the county could not go to the bond market to secure funding for capital projects.

Immediately following Oland’s appointment Tuesday, the council voted to introduce a $16,437,654 bond bill, which includes $5,189,500 for the new public safety building, $7,080,688 for the replacement of Beaver Run Elementary School and $2,500,000 for an addition and renovation of Mardela Middle and High School, among other things.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.