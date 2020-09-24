ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although practical situations continue to dominate this week, there’s time for the Lamb to indulge in the fun things in life — like maybe taking a special someone out for a great evening.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This week favors relationships. Take time to renew old ones, and make time to go where new friends can be found. On a more practical note, expect news about a business deal.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You should be seeing some progress on that new workplace situation. Meanwhile, family matters might demand more attention, and you’ll want to set aside time to deal with them.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A relationship suddenly might present some challenges you never expected. After talking things out, you might want to consider taking some time to assess what you’ve learned.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A disappointing response to a request might dampen the Lion’s spirits. But you might want to ask the reasons behind it. What you learn can be of great importance in a future undertaking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A once-volatile situation should be settled by now, giving you a chance to refocus on a project you’ve been planning for. Look for an interested party to rally to your support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business matter that unexpectedly turns into a personal situation could create complications. Best to resolve the matter now before too much harm can be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Emotions can run high when they involve personal matters that no one really wants to talk about. But this could be a good time to create the means to a workable outcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A positive response to a workplace request could lead the way to other long-sought changes. Congratulations. A personal situation also takes a welcome turn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Patience pays off, as that once-overwhelming work situation continues to become easier to handle on a one-by-one basis. Look for positive news from a colleague.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It might be a good idea to take more time to reassess your next move in working out a complex situation. You could benefit from a new perspective on the matter.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might want to consider making time to discuss a change of plans with everyone concerned. Be prepared to explain your actions. Also be prepared to listen to alternatives.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a strong sense of what is right, and you try to work from that foundation. Friends see you as reliable.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.