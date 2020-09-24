BERLIN — On Thursday, Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m., the Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) will live stream the acclaimed Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) to your home screen.

Each year, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is recognized for its cinematography and messaging, and this year ACT has selected a lineup of films that will highlight the importance of community.

This year’s WSFF will look a little different, as a public event will not take place, but tickets will include a six-day on-demand access pass to the full program.

A few of the 17 films being shown this year include the following:

Daniel, a story that follows one man through the Lake Tahoe community as he bikes through town every day, taking care of his environment and warming the hearts of those that pass him by.

Land Without Evil, an artistic portrayal of paradise that begs the question, “what is the real paradise that is inside us and lies in the harmony and unity of everything alive?”

Where The Wild Things Keep Playing, “an ode to the athlete who relishes in getting dirty, who chuckles after a long day in the mountains, effortlessly glides through the crystal clear waves and most importantly, is unapologetic in pursuing their love of getting rowdy in adventures.”

“Our lineup this year embodies the importance of knowing your land,” said ACT Board President Jim Rapp about the program. “From its day to day weather and long term climate, its distinguished spaces of Nature, the array of environmental challenges that all of our lands face, and the community character that comprises that land, ACT’s 2020 Wild & Scenic Film Festival will bring our local area together in ways that we never thought possible.”

Rapp added, “Amidst a global pandemic that has seemingly forbidden people to gather for a common purpose, we hope that you will join us this autumn as we celebrate all those that understand the human race’s place in this world, through the cinematic lens.”

Tickets and full details are available at www.ActForBays.org/WSFF.