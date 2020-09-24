NEWARK – An online petition aims to reverse school hour changes made by Worcester County Public Schools.In response to the news that school day hours would be extended at some northern Worcester County schools, parents are now signing an online petition asking for the changes to be reversed.“While I understand how important education is, the… Read more »
BERLIN – As the town's growth continues to be a concern among residents, candidates in this fall's municipal election agree that annexations need to be looked at carefully moving forward.Both mayoral and town council candidates were asked to share their thoughts on growth during this month's virtual town hall sessions hosted by The Dispatch. Plans…
SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 in an emergency meeting Tuesday to move forward with the purchase of a riverboat.The commissioners agreed to loan Snow Hill and Pocomoke roughly $350,000 to buy the Black Eyed Susan, a 149-passenger riverboat that has been used in Havre de Grace. The boat is meant to…
OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of the unsanctioned pop-up car rally in Ocean City, the resort's message is for visitors to just stay away and for residents to avoid the roadways.It appears counterintuitive for leaders in a resort town and tourist destination to discourage visitors during a beautiful week of weather, but that is…