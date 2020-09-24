Things I Like – September 25, 2020

by

Carryout on Sundays

Hearing my kid’s observations

An enlightening lecture

Queen’s lyric, ‘We’re all God’s people”

A surprising candidate filing for office

Not taking youth sports for granted

Hot September days

Positive news after a hurricane hits

Playoff buzzer beaters

Riding bikes to dinner

When common sense prevails

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.