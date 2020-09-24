Surf Club Donates Dunkin’ Gift Cards To OCPD

The Ocean City Surf Club recently presented the Ocean City Police Department with 30 Dunkin Gift Cards to pay respect, show appreciation and thank them for their service in our community. Pictured, from left, are Sergeant Rick Wawrzeniak, OCSC Vice-President Rusty Ruszin, OCSC President Tommy Vach and Pfc. Jennifer Smithhart. Submitted Photos