OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season, featuring History Week, which offers a variety of events and activities that highlight the town’s unique cultural heritage.

From Oct. 10-16, the museum will offer free admission to all Eastern Shore locals. If you live on the Delmarva Peninsula, stop by and enjoy the museum free of charge. Capture the perfect family photo with a display of fall flowers, pumpkins and hay located on the Boardwalk in front of the shark display and anchor. Every day at 1 p.m. a free program will take a close look at the equipment that was used by the United States Life-Saving Service to conduct rescues. This program will be held inside the museum’s boat room. Throughout the week, there will be daily discounts on a wide variety of books, DVDs, and apparel within our museum store.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. author Anna Dolle Bushnell will be signing her new book “Dolle’s Candyland, Inc.” Bushnell’s book describes the history of her long-standing family run business.

On Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m., join us from the comfort of your own home for an hour-long live broadcast Pieces of Our Past where we will share with our viewers several never before seen artifacts. Many of these artifacts are remnants of Ocean City’s oldest establishments.

“Some of the artifacts we will be showcasing are just as unique as they are old,” said curator Sandy Hurley.

A wooden leg, original rocking chairs from the Commander hotel and a 1940s chocolate bar in the shape of a whiskey bottle are just a few items you will get the chance to see and learn about. The broadcast is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College or UMES.

On Oct. 12 at 1 p.m., the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with Worcester County Library for a special tour of the museum and a book discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m., the Worcester County Library will be streaming the storm of 1962 movie. This iconic storm forever altered the island’s landscape.

Additionally, the museum is now accepting nominations for the Spirit Award. Both individuals and organizations who have made a last impact on the preservation of local history are eligible for nomination. Visit ocmuseum.org for registration and additional information regarding all fall events.