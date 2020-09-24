OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man is being held this week on rape and other charges after an alleged sexual assault of his female roommate.

On Sept. 12, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detective began an investigation into an alleged rape that had occurred two days earlier at a downtown residence. The detective met with the female victim at Atlantic General Hospital. According to police reports, the victim told the detective she had been sexually assaulted by her roommate, identified as Alex Alexis, 31, of Ocean City, in the living room of their downtown residence.

The victim reportedly told police she was not romantically involved with Alexis, but rather they each had their own bedrooms and shared the common areas such as the living room and kitchen, for example. The victim told police around noon on Sept. 10, she walked her boyfriend out to his vehicle as he was leaving. The victim said she believed Alexis was in his bedroom because she had not seen him in the common areas.

When she re-entered the unit, Alexis was reportedly sitting on the living room couch. The victim told police Alexis wanted to speak to her, but she ignored him and walked to her bedroom and eventually fell asleep. The victim reportedly told police she awoke roughly an hour later and went to use the restroom when Alexis asked again to speak with her.

The victim told police she walked toward the living room to speak with Alexis, but when she turned the corner, Alexis forced himself on her and into non-consensual intercourse. The victim told police was crying and attempting to scream throughout the entire incident.

The victim said after the alleged incident, she retreated to her bedroom and Alexis left the unit and did not return. According to police reports, shortly after the victim met with police, Alexis contacted the OCPD Communications Center and advised he would be willing to speak with an officer over the phone, but that he would not meet in person, nor would he disclose his location. The detective attempted to call Alexis at least three times to no avail, according to police reports.

Based on the investigation, the detective filed for charges of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault against Alexis.

About a week later last Saturday, Alexis was located and taken into custody. He was being held without bond this week after a bail review hearing on Monday.