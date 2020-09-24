Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 25: TBA
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25 & 26:
On The Edge, 7 p.m.
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill:
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25 & 26
First Class, 4 p.m.
*Closing Party Weekend
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 25:
Whisky Train, Noon-4 p.m.;
Monkee Paw, 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama,Noon-4 p.m.;
Human Connection, 5-9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27:
Aaron Howell Duo, Noon-3 p.m.;
Colossal Fossil Sauce, 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1:
Aaron Howell, Noon-3 p.m.,
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2:
Marcella Peters Duo, Noon-3 p.m.,
Monkee Paw, 4-8 p.m.
Cork Bar & Grill
Wicomico St. & Boardwalk
410-289-6921
Saturday, Sept. 26:
Leftovers
Crawl Street Tavern
19 Wicomico St.
off the boardwalk
443-373-2756
Friday, Sept. 25:
Runner Ups, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26:
Dunehounds, 8 p.m.
Every Sunday: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Every Tuesday: DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1:
Goofy Goober Rock, 8 p.m.
Downy Oshun
120th St. Bayside
410-670-8025
Friday, Sept. 25:
Lauren Glick Duo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26:
Everett Spells, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday:
Otto Grundman & Friends, 6 p.m.
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. & The Bay
Friday, Sept. 25: DJ RobCee, 9 p.m.
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25 & 26:
Firekite
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 25:
Joey Harkum
Saturday, Sept. 27:
Josh Pryor
Sundays & Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Every Tuesday & Thursday:
Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 25:
John McNutt Duo, 4 p.m.,
Benderz Duo, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26:
Kono Nation Duo, 4 p.m.,
Stealing Savannah Duo, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27:
Opposite Directions, 4 p.m.