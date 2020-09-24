Parents Launch Petition Effort To Reverse Longer School Days NEWARK – An online petition aims to reverse school hour changes made by Worcester County Public Schools.In response to the news that school day hours would be extended at some northern Worcester County schools, parents are now signing an online petition asking for the changes to be reversed.“While I understand how important education is, the… Read more »

Berlin Mayor, Council Candidates Weigh In On Growth Issues BERLIN – As the town’s growth continues to be a concern among residents, candidates in this fall’s municipal election agree that annexations need to be looked at carefully moving forward.Both mayoral and town council candidates were asked to share their thoughts on growth during this month’s virtual town hall sessions hosted by The Dispatch. Plans… Read more »

County Agrees To Riverboat Purchase For South End Tourism SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 in an emergency meeting Tuesday to move forward with the purchase of a riverboat.The commissioners agreed to loan Snow Hill and Pocomoke roughly $350,000 to buy the Black Eyed Susan, a 149-passenger riverboat that has been used in Havre de Grace. The boat is meant to… Read more »