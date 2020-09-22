Town Hall Forum With Berlin Council Candidates

The five candidates seeking three open Berlin council seats in the Oct. 6 election took part in a two-hour town hall forum on Zoom Tuesday evening.

Moderated by The Dispatch Editor Steve Green and Staff Writer Charlene Sharpe, the forum touched on numerous issues facing the town with an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves and detail their qualifications for holding elected office.

Participating in the forum were at-large district candidates Jay Knerr and Tony Weeg; District 3 candidates Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey; and District 2 candidate Jack Orris, who is unchallenged in next month’s election.

Sample ballots for the election, which also includes a five-person race for mayor, can be found here.