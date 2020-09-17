Decision On Events Explained

I feel it necessary to address some misinformed posts on the internet regarding the Town of Berlin’s decision to cancel the Berlin Christmas Parade and our traditional New Year’s Eve Celebration. I also wish to comment on the decision to proceed with a modified version of Berlin’s Octoberfest.

The decisions and policies of the Town since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have fully followed the guidelines and orders of Gov. Larry Hogan and his administration. I stated early on during this crisis, and I know we have proceeded throughout this unprecedented medical challenge, to seek a middle road but when the path forward is not clear, to err on the side of caution.

The Town of Berlin has hosted only one event so far this year. That was a highly modified version of the Berlin Peach Festival which was promoted as Peach Day. By spreading the offerings out along Main Street and side streets we were able to accommodate the necessity of social distancing and required everyone to wear face masks.

Peach Day was a resounding success and serves as an example of what is possible for the re-organizing of some popular Berlin events during this ongoing pandemic. This year’s Oktoberfest is being restructured along the similar lines and not with the massive grouping of crowds in recent years.

It is not possible for Berlin Christmas Parade to be reorganized in a way to make it a safe public event. Literally a few thousand people, many children, come to town from neighboring communities. Kids, parents and friends pack the sidewalks all along Main Street. This is in no way conducive to social distancing in any manner. Some people say the town should just restrict the number of people who can attend. Really!

Many of the youth groups and marching bands are not meeting or practicing. And even if we should all be so lucky that somehow the pandemic magically disappears later this fall, then an event as large and involved as Berlin’s Christmas Parade cannot just be thrown together in a matter of a couple weeks or even a month.

The News Year’s Ball Drop on Main Street presents similar crowding problems, just on a smaller scale in a much more confined area. Once again, it is not conducive to setting up a safe setting or for social distancing in this time of the coronavirus.

The Town of Berlin is exploring an alternative for this New Year’s Eve which would enable a fireworks display to be based at the Worcester County ballfield at the southern border of our community. If this is feasible, as we hope, it would be held early in the evening on New Year’s Eve so children can see the fireworks from their homes, or from their parents’ automobiles. This approach is being considered by the Town of Berlin and a decision will come in a few weeks.

I know all of us are weary of this seemingly never-ending pandemic. Opinions about its danger to citizens is a varied as anything I have ever witnessed. As the mayor of Berlin it is my responsibility to not be swayed by either extreme, but to find a responsible middle course that gets our community safely through this disappointing and often frustrating year of 2020.

In the meantime, please do all you can within your control to keep your family, friends and your extended family of Berlin safe until this is all behind us.

Mayor Gee Williams

Berlin

In-Person Meetings Needed

Savvy politicians know how to use the adage “never let a good crisis go to waste”. Ocean City Councilmember Dennis Dare, who I believe is a savvy politician, recognizes that the COVID-19 crisis is a way to make changes that he wants in how the council conducts its meetings.

During a recent council meeting, a discussion took place about resuming in-person meetings between the council members and the public. Councilmember Dare did not believe the council should rush back to having in-person meetings. He went on to say that “Unless it is under certain conditions, I will not be attending in person” and that “I have been told if I don’t feel safe, I don’t have to come.”

He also said that the council should take measures that would make the meeting participants safe from not only COVID-19 but also the seasonal flu and the common cold. Mr. Dare wants the wearing of masks to continue even when COVID-19 abates. He also suggested that the heating and ventilation system at City Hall needs to be upgraded to perform seven air changes every hour and be installed with air filters. He wants permanent “virus mitigation protocols” implemented including a redesign of the council’s meeting chambers.

Of course, these changes would cost money but if we know one thing from Councilmember Dare’s history, he always finds it easy to spend taxpayers’ money.

If Councilmember Dare feels unsafe with the in-person meetings of the Council he has two options: one he can continue, with the other council members permission, to attend the meetings remotely or two he can resign his position.

In my view, the council should have in-person meetings, with necessary precautions, so that the current issues, challenges and opportunities affecting Ocean City are given the maximum exposure between the council members and the public.

Joseph Potter

Ocean City

Volunteer Work Reflections

Being one who frequently complains about the amount of litter throughout town, I took Councilman Deluca’s call for volunteers to help serve on the Green Team to heart. If I did not participate, I would feel like I would forfeit my right to complain. Picking up trash during the COVID-19 pandemic was not something I was looking forward to doing, but on a hot and humid Saturday in September, I spent two hours picking up trash in downtown. It was a very fulfilling experience and I wanted to share some of the highlights.

I was greeted right away by Councilman Deluca and Mayor Meehan. I was given a volunteer shirt, a pair of gloves, a rake, and a map of my assigned territory. Lucky for me, my area was Somerset Street north to the bridge. I say lucky, because that is home for me. I am sure others would think I was unlucky as the dense population in that area always means much more trash than others.

While just beginning my shift, I saw a freak accident take place. On Somerset St., I noticed a lady walking with her Husband. She was so enthralled with the mega yachts at the While Marlin Marina, she accidentally tripped off of the curb as her eyes were on the boats instead of her footing. I tossed down my rake and trash bags and went to help. She assured me she was fine and thanked me. Then she saw my new shirt and my garbage bags. She asked about the Green Team. I explained how I was volunteering. The couple thanked me and told me they return to Ocean City for vacation year after year, but they have been so disgusted about the litter in town that they had discussed other possible destinations. I was not five minutes into my shift and I already found it to be rewarding.

During my gathering of debris, I collected beer cans and bottles, face masks, straws, bottle caps, rubber bands, gloves, and even a bicycle chain. But the biggest discarded item by far was cigarette butts. As a non-smoker, I think the habit is ridiculous. It is expensive, stinks, and will kill you. I just do not comprehend the logic of this addiction. But, I can tell you that the folks that do smoke seem to have no problem at all throwing their butts in the street. Whether it is those grabbing a cheap can of beer at Ocean City’s oldest bar, or the restaurant around the corner where people shell out $45 for a seafood platter. Both doorways were covered with butts. Hopefully we can figure out a way to deal with this. Our current method is not working.

My last take away was troubling to me. As one who frequently roams the streets downtown I always find the folks around to be friendly. Whether I am walking, jogging or walking the dog, the vast majority of people I encounter will make eye contact, offer a smile, say hello, or just give the friendly head nod. During my volunteer shift, I noticed a very different reception. It was as if I became invisible. People would now walk right by the guy picking up trash without any acknowledgement. Even worse, a couple of families actually walked across the street to avoid having any contact with the sweaty guy wearing a mask and gloves and holding a rake and trash bags.

In conclusion, we have a litter problem in Ocean City. A big thanks goes out to Councilman Deluca and Mayor Meehan for addressing the issue and taking part in the cleanup day. Please remember to discard your trash in the appropriate manner. The couple of bags I filled up made me feel good, but I think of the countless amount of trash that is washed away into our Bay. Please do not smoke, but if you must, do not toss your butts into the public domain. And lastly, but most importantly, please treat everyone the way you would wish to be treated. Our sanitation members do a great job and deserve a smile and wave and maybe even a cold drink on a hot summer day. Don’t treat them as invisible entities. They deserve dignity, justice and respect at work. I am looking forward to the next Green Team day of action. I will be there.

Scott Chismar

Crofton and Ocean City, Md.