SALISBURY – Two candidates have submitted their names for the vacant county executive position, more than two weeks after the Wicomico County Council agreed to reopen the application process.

In Tuesday’s meeting of the Wicomico County Council, Council President Larry Dodd announced the list of applicants for county executive, a position held by Bob Culver until his death on July 26. Candidates include state Delegate Carl Anderton and Wicomico County General Services Supervisor Lawrence Pate Matthews.

“At this time the council has received two applications, Mr. Carl Anderton Jr. and Mr. Lawrence Pate Matthews,” he said. “We also have a request for two applications that were sent out, so they have to be postmarked by yesterday’s date.”

Matthews, a 15-year veteran of county government, started out as Wicomico County’s code enforcement officer in 2005. And in 2017, he began his tenure as the county’s general services supervisor, responsible for the oversight and maintenance of nine county facilities. From 1994 to 2005, he owned and operated a small residential construction company specializing in historic restorations.

Anderton, the District 38B representative in the Maryland House of Delegates, served as the mayor of Delmar from 2011 until his election as state delegate in 2014. He also served as president of the Maryland Municipal League from 2013 to 2014.

Anderton was one of three candidates to interview for the county executive position late last month.

In a special legislative session Aug. 20, the council conducted public interviews with Desmarais, Anderton and former County Finance Director Michele Ennis before convening in a closed session to deliberate the appointment. Nearly half an hour later, the council reconvened in legislative session to appoint the new executive.

At the outset, Anderton’s name was submitted for the position of county executive. The motion, however, failed with Councilmen John Cannon, Josh Hastings and Bill McCain in favor, and Dodd, Councilwoman Nicole Acle and Councilmen Ernie Davis and Joe Holloway opposed.

A motion to name Desmarais the next county executive then passed 4-3. But four days later, Desmarais issued a statement declining his appointment.

To that end, the council held a special meeting Aug. 28 to discuss the procedure for selecting a new executive. After a lengthy debate, the council reached a consensus to reopen the application process and set a new deadline of Sept. 14 to accept names.

Director of Administration John Psota is serving as acting county executive until a candidate is chosen. The council will hold a special legislative session on Friday, Sept. 18, regarding the vacancy.