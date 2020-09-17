BERLIN – A housing relief program could help local renters affected by COVID-19.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is administering $10 million for the Assisted Housing Relief Program. The program brings financial aid to those behind on their rent as a result of the pandemic.

“This is so important for our apartment community and many probably don’t even know this type of assistance is available,” said Ivy Wells, Berlin’s economic and community development director. “We are hoping that this grant could help those Berlin residents in need.”

The Assisted Housing Relief Program is intended to help bring rental deficiencies current and provide relief for tenants affected by COVID-19 through direct payments to property management companies. Tenants in eligible properties will be credited a five-month rent rebate which will eliminate their rental debt and the threat of eviction.

The program is limited to rental units in multi-family projects financed by DHCD’s Community Development Administration. In Berlin, eligible properties include Bay Terrace Apartments, Cottages at Berlin, Decatur III, Cannery Village, Homes at Berlin, Mallard Ridge Apartments and Reedy Cove Apartments.

“We will be posting flyers to alert the Berlin community at a variety of gathering places in Berlin,” Wells said. “Carolyn Duffy with our Planning and Zoning Department is helping identify these locations.”

The program is open to renters who lost income due to the pandemic, lost hours at work, couldn’t work because they were caring for a sick relative or had to take time off because they were sick.

Those interested in applying should contact their property manager now to fill out a one-page form. Application review by the state will begin Sept. 21.