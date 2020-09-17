OCEAN CITY – Worcester Preparatory School’s faculty and students attended the Rachel’s Challenge assembly this week.

The Rachel’s Challenge organization was formed in the wake of the 1999 Columbine High School shootings in memory of 17-year-old Rachel Joy Scott who was the first victim. Presenter Larry Scott, Rachel’s uncle, was the facilitator of the WPS presentation.

The mission of the program is to equip and inspire individuals to promote a safer, more connected school community by replacing acts of violence, bullying, and negativity with acts of respect, kindness, and compassion. From heartwarming stories of how she impacted students’ lives to excerpts from her diaries, Rachel’s vision was to start a chain reaction of kindness and compassion to change the world. Rachel’s Challenge honors her legacy by giving hope to children everywhere and making a lasting change that will have a positive impact in schools all over the country.

WPS senior Waverly Choy of Rehoboth Beach, Del. opted to attend the additional 90-minute Friends of Rachel (FOR) Training program following the assembly. The training encourages students to form a Friends of Rachel Club to keep the impact going in the school after the live presentation.

“We have had some incredible speakers throughout my 14 years at WPS, however, Rachel’s Challenge was the most thorough and moving program I have experienced,” Choy said. “What sets it apart is the amount of hands-on time they dedicate to not only sharing her message but also giving us the necessary tools and strategies to really transform our school. I have never seen a more inviting opportunity to share our experiences and be vulnerable.”

At the end of the day, WPS School Counselor Allison Harman, introduced herself to Scott.

“Rachel’s Challenge visited my high school and I will never forget what a powerful influence your niece’s story had on my life,” she said. “It compelled me to immediately start journaling and guided me into my profession today. I think Rachel’s message really resonated with students of all ages and instilled a lifelong lesson of compassion for others they will never forget.”

For more information about Rachel’s Challenge, visit www.rachelschallenge.org.