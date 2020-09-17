There has been much discussion about biking on the Boardwalk over the last two months.

The Ocean City Mayor and Council agreed in August to permit bikes on the Boardwalk during the traditional summer months till 2 p.m. rather than the typical 11 a.m. Whether these expanded hours will be allowed next summer is uncertain with the Boardwalk Tram service likely returning.

One month later, the council appeared poised to allow certain electric bikes on the boards after an earlier review, but in the end decided better of it, remanding the issue to a subcommittee for further review.

Though the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) had recommended approval after doing its due diligence, the council opted last week to send the matter back for more consideration due to Boardwalk congestion and speed concerns with the e-bikes.

Council Secretary Mary Knight was the most outspoken critic of the concept, saying, “I see e-bikes as a disaster on the Boardwalk. I don’t want someone hit by a vehicle going 20 mph. I think this ordinance is reckless. We haven’t talked to the police department about this.”

Though the police department was consulted at the committee level discussion, Knight’s concerns are warranted. Last week’s conversation about e-bikes reminded us of a discussion many years ago over Segway rentals, which some bike shop owners wanted to offer. While Segways never proliferated in great numbers, there have been safety issues over the years with them. We witnessed an individual on an out-of-control Segway many years ago fall six feet off a Boardwalk street-end. Fortunately, the individual was young and laughed it off, but there could have been serious injuries.

While there are similar safety concerns with e-bikes, and bicycles in general for that matter, we feel the Boardwalk congestion in a typical summer season is the major concern. Mornings this past summer are not a true barometer to demonstrate the nature of the crowds on the boards. We see no reason to add a new, potentially faster type of bike to the boards. It seems like a risky move and an unnecessary one at that.

The Boardwalk is an asset that needs to be protected and decisions compromising public safety in the name of change and progress are unwarranted. We support the council’s decision to not allow e-bikes on the boards at this time.