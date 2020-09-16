Berlin Mayor Candidates Participate In Town Hall Forum

Pictured, from top left to bottom right, are The Dispatch Staff Writer Charlene Sharpe and Editor Steve Green and candidates Zack Tyndall, Gee Willliams, Jennifer Allen, Bill Todd and Ron Bireley.

All five candidates in Berlin’s mayoral election participated in an online town hall forum Tuesday evening with The Dispatch Editor Steve Green and Staff Writer Charlene Sharpe. The forum was conducted through Zoom and placed on the newspaper’s You Tube channel for full viewing. Click here

More than two dozen questions were asked of the candidates over the course of the three-hour-plus session, including many submitted by citizens. Incumbent Gee Williams is being challenged by Jennifer Allen, Ron Bireley, Bill Todd and Zack Tyndall. The election is set for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

As a reminder, a similar town hall forum will take place with the candidates for Berlin council next Tuesday with the video posting the day after online.

