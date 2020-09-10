Patricia Carol Tregoe

OCEAN CITY — Patricia Carol Tregoe, age 87, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John F Peterman, Sr. and Margaret McDaniel Peterman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Charles Tregoe, and was an adored aunt to nieces, Kathleen Morriello of Clinton, N.J. and Angela Ponatoski and her husband Edward of Annapolis, nephew, John Francis Peterman, lll, great niece Caroline A. Ponatoski, great nephews Joshua E. Ponatoski and Zachary Morriello and two step-nephews, Jeffrey and Ryan Ponatoski. Preceding her in death was her brother, John F. Peterman, Jr, and sister-in-law, Ruth A. Peterman.

Mrs. Tregoe had worked as a first and second grade school teacher for the Baltimore County Board of Education for 30 years before retiring and moving to Ocean City. She continued her love of children and education as a substitute teacher at Ocean City Elementary School for another 20 years. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She also liked dancing and the big swing bands. An animal lover, her dogs were her very special friends.

A viewing will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home on Sept 13 from 1-3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

George W. Bell, III

BERLIN — George W. Bell, III, age 73, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Atlantic General hospital in Berlin.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late George W. Bell, II, and Florence Davis Bell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Bell, and children, Dr. George W. Bell, IV and Jennifer Smoot, as well as step-children, Renee Bupp, Dawn Bear, Wesley Amos and Michael Amos. There are 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Mr. Bell was a 1965 graduate of Dulaney High School. He had worked in the maintenance department for the Carousel Hotel Group in Ocean City. His favorite pastime was spending time with his friends and family.

Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Dulaney Valley Gardens will be his final resting place. A donation in his memory may be made to: Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, Ill., 60174 in tribute to his granddaughter Kaleigh Bupp. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

James Anderson Brown

OCEAN CITY — James Anderson Brown, “Andy,” passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his home.

Born at a US Army base in Germany, he was the son of the late Paul and Joyce Brown, and Louise and Charles King. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Sharon “Nikki” Brown, and children, Ryan Brown and his wife Vicki, Meghan Harp and her husband Jake, Elizabeth Cimetta, and his step children Nichole Divine, Charlie Hill and Nick Hill. Andy has five grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Doug Brown and his wife Barrie, as well as his step siblings, Kathryn, Charles, and James. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Brown, as well as his step siblings, Mardi and Shane.

Andy, a carpenter by trade, had been owner/operator of a construction business for over 30 years. He also worked as a commercial fisherman, and at one time, managed the Sea Spray Motel. He enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing and surfing. Andy will be remembered for his generosity and gregarious nature. He became a meaningful part of the lives of anyone that he met, and he will be missed.

Cremation followed his death. Details for the celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to SonRise Church (Addiction and Recovery) 10026 Main St. Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Shirley Naples Conner

SALISBURY — Shirley Naples Conner, 95, passed away at her home in Salisbury on May 9, 2020. Born in Salisbury on June 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. Naples, Jr. of Boston, Mass. and Theresa Lack (Arnold) of Perry Hawkin, Md. She is also preceded in death by her four younger siblings, Connie Vickers, Joseph G. Naples, III, Gloria Seelig and Victor Naples.

She is survived by her son, Robert F. Conner, Jr. and her daughter, Barbara Conner, both of Ocean City. In addition to her children she is survived by granddaughters Erin Conner Carrington and Natalie Waldych Blanton and great grandchildren Lucy Carrington, Nora Blanton and John Blanton. Also, with fond memories of “Mom” and “Mom Mom” are Judy Davis, Dr. Bryce Blanton, Reggie Mariner, II, David Carrington as well as a lifetime friend, Robert Stevenson of Seattle.

Shirley’s sense of humor and strong faith kept her going well into the last years of her life. She loved music, dancing, the piano, Skip-Bo, family gatherings, animals, sewing, golf, slot machines and Florida. In 1945 she met Robert F. Conner, Sr. on the boardwalk, later married, and they made their home in his hometown, Ocean City. Through the years, Shirley owned and operated three beauty salons, a bike and Surrey shop and a rooming house turned bed and breakfast on 10th Street named Conner’s Inn which had been in the family since 1943. She proudly ran it until 1998. Her stories of friendships, employees and antics were worth pulling up a chair for as well as being featured in a newspaper article in 1994.

Shirley Clementine was especially fond of animals and banked on being greeted in Heaven by her beloved pets, a faithful bunch of dogs, cats and birds who one by one and sometimes, thanks to her children, pack by pack, brought comfort, joy and many good photo opts to a very appreciative young/old lady’s world.

In 1998, Shirley moved back to her native Salisbury, her heart filled with Ocean City memories of the ballroom and square dance clubs, being a cub/brownie/girl scout leader and M Y F sponsor at Atlantic Church, the Ocean City Golf Course, night watching from the end rocker on the front porch of the Inn, cooking breakfast for the guests, visits with old friends and countless times of hairdressing, renting rooms, renting and losing bicycles among many other acts of bravery within the hospitality business.

On the morning of May 9, shortly after mom had passed, Coastal Hospice nurse Debbie S. asked, “What was Shirley’s favorite piece to play?” it was the “Black Hawk Waltz”. The nurse sat down at the piano and without sheet music, played the Black Hawk Waltz for our mother. An angel in exam gloves and a mask. A complete surprise we will never forget.

A private graveside service will be held at Parsons Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802-1733.