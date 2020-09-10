First-Degree Assault Charge For Knife Threat

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman was charged with first-degree assault last weekend after allegedly threatening a man with a knife at an uptown restaurant parking lot.

Around 2:15 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported fight in progress at an uptown restaurant. The caller reportedly told Ocean City Communications an adult male and an adult female were actively fighting and hitting each other.

OCPD officers arrived on scene and located the male and a female identified as Evett Blankenship, 59, of Salisbury. Through the interviews, it was determined Blankenship and the male were originally from Jamaica and were long-time close friends since childhood, although they did not live together, nor were they romantically involved, according to police reports.

Blankenship’s version of the incident and the male’s version were different according to police reports. For example, Blankenship reportedly told police the male was carrying scissors during the altercation, while the male made no mention of weapons carried by either of them, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed two witnesses, one of whom was reportedly Blankenship’s neighbor who was in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident. That witness told police Blankenship and the male were pushing and shoving each other and ripping each other’s clothes “and then weapons came out,” according to police reports. That witness reportedly told police the male ran inside and grabbed big scissors and held them up in a stabbing motion at Blankenship.

The other witness was not connected to the incident and reportedly told police he heard the large argument as he pulled into the parking lot. That witness told police Blankenship became increasingly belligerent toward the male and ripped his shirt off as she pushed and pulled him, according to police reports. The second witness reportedly told police Blankenship was clearly the aggressor and the male was attempting to get away.

OCPD officers reviewed the restaurant’s exterior video surveillance to get the truest version of the incident. According to police reports, the surveillance footage showed Blankenship get out of the vehicle and approach the male as the argument ensued. Blankenship reportedly pushed and shoved the male and punched him, while the male attempted to avoid the punches and backed away, according to police reports.

Blankenship then opened the passenger side door of the vehicle and retrieved an item later determined to be a knife. She reportedly walked toward the male in an aggressive manner with the knife in the air, according to police reports. At that point, the male ran into the restaurant and came out with scissors, but did not point them at Blankenship. Instead, he reportedly held the scissors by his side, while Blankenship continued to point the knife at him during the argument, according to police reports.

The male victim reportedly put the scissors down after a few seconds, while Blankenship continued to wield the knife. The video footage reportedly showed Blankenship walk back to the vehicle and throw items out of it before getting inside. Moments later, Blankenship re-emerged from the vehicle while carrying the knife. She reportedly shoved the victim with her left hand before swiping at him with the knife in her right hand.

She then got back in the vehicle and put the knife on the floor near the front seat. Blankenship was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. She was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Indecent Exposure, Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly urinating near a downtown bar and scrapping with police before being found in possession of cocaine.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a bar on Wicomico Street for a reported indecent exposure. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed Antione Lambert, 22, of Manassas, Va., arguing with a bartender. The bartender reportedly turned to the officers and pointed to the ground outside the bar’s main door.

The bartender told police Lambert had urinated on the rubber mat at the bar’s main entrance. According to police reports, the officer observed a puddle on the rubber mat with the definite odor of urine. The bartender was able to produce a cell phone photo of Lambert standing in the exact same spot urinating in clear view, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed Lambert, who showed signs of intoxication, according to police reports. Lambert reportedly told the officers he was with his brothers at the bar and that he was not bothering anybody. He then shouted an expletive-laced and derogatory statement four times within earshot of bar staffers and a couple sitting on a bench nearby, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer ordered Lambert to cease his disorderly behavior, but Lambert reportedly pointed his finger at the officer and said several words that suggested he wanted to fight the officer, according to police reports. Lambert then lunged at the officer, hitting him in the stomach with his open right hand, according to police reports.

The officer grabbed Lambert in an attempt to handcuff him, but he spun away and fell on the pavement. The officer was then able to successfully secure Lambert in handcuffs. A search of Lambert’s person revealed a straw cut to a length of about an inch-and-a-half along with a folded up $5 bill containing suspected powder cocaine.

All in all, Lambert was charged with indecent exposure, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, and possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.

More Indecent Exposure

OCEAN CITY — An Annapolis man was arrested last weekend after allegedly standing naked in front of a window and exposing himself to a female manager at an uptown hotel.

Around 1:15 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at 126th Street for a reported indecent exposure. The officer arrived and met with the hotel manager, who reportedly told police she walked outside to take a break when she observed a naked male exposing himself to her from a fourth-floor hotel window.

According to police reports, the manager told officers once the suspect, later identified as Alexander Woodall, 22, of Annapolis, made eye contact with her, he began to pleasure himself while naked in front of the window. The manager told police she knew Woodall was in room 420 and escorted the officers to the room.

After making contact with the room’s occupants, the manager was able to identify Woodall as the male suspect who had allegedly exposed himself to her. Woodall was taken into custody. When asked if he knew why he was being arrested, Woodall told police, “maybe because I was standing in the front window naked,” according to police reports.

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on assault and other charges last week after allegedly punching his wife in the face during a domestic incident at a resort hotel.

Around 12:40 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a motel at 27th Street for a reported domestic assault. The officer arrived on scene and met with a female victim, who reportedly told police her husband, identified as Coswin Murray, 46, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., had punched her in the face.

The victim reportedly told Murray she wanted to go home to Pennsylvania, which angered him. When the victim started packing her belongings, Murray allegedly punched her on the right side of her face, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police she hit Murray in the chest in an attempt to get away and he left the room at that point.

The victim then went to the hotel’s front desk to get help, which is when the police were called. The victim reportedly told police she had an active protective order against Murray and that he was wanted in Pennsylvania. A check with Ocean City Communications confirmed the protective order and warrant.

As the victim was packing her belongings, she noticed her iPhone with a pink cover was missing. A short time later, another officer observed Murray walking in an alley near the hotel carrying an open bottle of wine, according to police reports.

When the officer detained Murray, he provided the false name of Shawn Yawrdwarn and refused to provide his date of birth, according to police reports. Officers were eventually able to identify Murray from his Pennsylvania driver’s license. During a search of Murray, an iPhone with a pink cover was found.

While in booking, Murray reportedly denied there had been a fight. When asked if he had hit his wife, Murray reportedly said, “If that’s what she said, then that’s what happened.” When asked if he wanted to provide his side of the story, Murray reportedly said “no, you already made up your mind,” according to police reports. He was charged with second-degree assault, theft, providing a false statement to police and violating an out-of-state protective order.