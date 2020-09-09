OCEAN CITY — Two Delaware men were arrested on first-degree assault and robbery charges after allegedly attacking a man on the Boardwalk.

Around 2:40 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched for a reported fight in progress when they encountered a male victim with injuries to his face and knee. The victim reportedly told police he had been jumped by two male suspects and his wallet was taken with about $2,500 in cash.

Ocean City Communications reviewed the City Watch surveillance footage of the incident and observed the victim being approached by Quadir Anderson, 25, of Newark, Del. Anderson reportedly ran toward the victim and punched him in the face. When the victim ran to the beach to get away, he fell in the sand and Anderson punched him in the face a second time and jumped on him, according to the video footage.

A separate video of the same incident reportedly showed another suspect, Desmond Cook, 24, of Wilmington, Del., punching and kicking the victim in the face and head and knocking him to the ground. Anderson then picked up the victim and body-slammed him on the sand before both suspects began rummaging through the victim’s pockets, according to police reports.

Witnesses on the scene and City Watch surveillance footage reportedly showed Anderson and Cook walk north on the Boardwalk and enter a first-floor hotel room.

OCPD officers went to the room and interviewed Cook, who reportedly told police he was on the Boardwalk with his sister, who had been vomiting into a trash can. Cook reportedly told police the victim made advances toward his sister and that he told the victim to walk away. Cook then told police the victim made an advance toward him and an altercation broke out on the Boardwalk and spilled over onto the beach. Cook was taken into custody at that point.

Officers also located Anderson hiding in the hotel room bathroom. Anderson reportedly denied ever being on the Boardwalk and denied being in a physical altercation.

However, surveillance footage from City Watch showed Anderson involved in the beatdown of the victim and the hotel surveillance footage showed him walking into the hotel with Cook. Both men were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and robbery. At bail review hearings on Tuesday, both men were ordered to be held without bond.