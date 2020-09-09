The Board of Supervisors of Elections is pictured during a meeting Tuesday night.

BERLIN – The town’s ethics commission is expected to meet Friday to discuss a complaint filed regarding campaigning in this fall’s election.

In a meeting Tuesday, members of the town’s board of supervisors of elections were advised that an ethics complaint had been filed regarding a mayoral candidate’s campaign materials. Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood confirmed the complaint Wednesday.

“There’s been an ethics complaint filed regarding campaigning,” he said. “The ethics commission is scheduled to meet Friday.”

At the close of Tuesday’s meeting, Deputy Town Administrator Mary Bohlen advised the board members a complaint had been received by the town.

“Just so you are aware, and because it is a public document once it enters the building basically, there has been an ethics complaint filed regarding some campaign materials,” she said. “The ethics commission will be reviewing that. It has no bearing, you don’t participate in that review, but because you are on the board of elections it’s possible that somebody might ask you about it.”

Board member Nicky Chavis said she’d already been asked about the complaint and had responded that she was not aware of it.

“We’re not supposed to know anything?” she said.

Bohlen said the review of the complaint was the responsibility of the ethics commission.

“It’s not a matter of you not supposed to know but it goes to the ethics commission,” she said. “It takes it out of your hands. It’s not something you have to directly handle.”

When Chavis asked if the details were something the public should be aware of, Bohlen said the information would be shared with the public after the commission met.