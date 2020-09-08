File photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – A highly contested mayoral race highlights this fall’s municipal election in Berlin.

With the filing deadline last Friday, the field is now set for the town’s Oct. 6 election. Five candidates are vying for the position of mayor and there are contested races for two of the three council positions up for grabs. There is, however, still time for write-in candidates to file.

“People have until Sept. 29 to file as a write-in candidate,” said Mary Bohlen, deputy town administrator. “They will not appear on the ballot.”

Candidates for mayor on this year’s ballot include Jennifer Allen, Ron Bireley, Bill Todd, Zack Tyndall and incumbent Gee Williams.

The District 2 council seat is being sought by Jack Orris, who is unopposed and will replace Tyndall barring any unusual write-in campaign effort. Tyndall gave up his seat for the mayoral run.

“First I want to thank the residents of District 2,” Orris said, “and as we lead up to election day, I want to continue hearing residents’ questions and concerns, doing outreach through door to door and literature drops, as well as reviving the ‘walk with your councilmember’ program in the new year, pending COVID developments of course.”

In District 3, Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey are vying for the town council seat that’s been held by Elroy Brittingham since 1988.

The at-large council seat is being sought by candidates Jay Knerr and Tony Weeg. Whoever wins the seat will fill the last two years of Thom Gulyas’ term. Gulyas is moving out of Berlin and announced his intentions to give up his seat earlier this year. Gulyas was elected in 2014 (replacing 26-year Councilmember Paula Lynch) and re-elected 2018. He was unopposed in both elections.

While the municipal election will take place Oct. 6, because of concerns associated with COVID-19 the town is encouraging absentee voting. Bohlen said absentee voting applications are now being accepted. To get an application, visit the town’s website or contact town hall.

As for election day, Bohlen said measures have been put in place to ensure social distancing is maintained. Face masks will also be required of those visiting the polls. Voting locations will be Buckingham Presbyterian Church for District 1 and 2 residents and the Berlin Police Department for residents of District 3 and 4.

Voters will have the chance to hear details about the candidates’ backgrounds and their views on past, current and future issues in virtual town halls hosted by The Dispatch later this month.

On Sept. 15, the newspaper will host a Zoom town hall meeting with mayoral candidates, while a Zoom session on Sept. 22 will feature council candidates.

The sessions will be recorded and a link will be provided the day after each meeting through The Dispatch’s social media outlets and website for the public to watch as their schedule allows.