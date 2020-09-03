ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Cupid is strong in the Aries aspect this week, with the cherub opening romantic possibilities for single Lambs, and strengthening ties ‘twixt loving pairs already in a caring relationship.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your dramatic flair might make things more interesting as you recount an event to your colleagues. But be careful not to exaggerate reality to the point that facts and fancy combine to form fiction.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You love to talk, and this week you should get lots of chances to share your thoughts with people who will not only pay attention to what you have to say, but will want to hear more.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The pattern of recent changes could begin to shift from mostly workplace-related events to more personal matters. Continue to keep an open mind as you prepare to deal with them.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Reward yourself for what’s sure to be a dynamic week with a getaway to someplace wonderful, hopefully with a wonderful someone. You’ll return refreshed and ready for what’s ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might want to suggest resolving an old disagreement before it can affect a matter expected to come up for discussion. It’s always best to start with a clean slate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): The week favors combining dollops of creativity and practicality to work out both professional and personal problems. A longtime friend could have something of note to suggest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some surprising facts could come to light if you decide to probe deeper into an “opportunity” than you might usually do. What you’ll learn could determine what you’ll earn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Someone close to you might seek your counsel. Hear him/her out, but hold the line at giving actual advice until you get credible answers to all your questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): What seems to be an overwhelming workplace project can be dealt with quite well if you handle one category at a time. Things will soon begin to fall into place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A personal matter might need more of your time than you had expected. Try to prioritize between your many outside commitments and your domestic responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A developing situation still needs more time to grow, and more time to study before you can plunge in and make some attention-getting waves. Patience is best for wise Pisceans.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for organization that would make you a fine archivist. (Are you listening out there, Library of Congress?)

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.