The original Atlantic Hotel in Ocean City was built in 1874 and 1875 and burned to the ground in December 1925.

This was Ocean City’s first hotel and many consider its grand opening on July 4, 1875 as the founding date of Ocean City.

Rebuilt in 1926 in a different style, the Atlantic Hotel still rents rooms to summer visitors today — the longest period of time that a hotel has continuously kept the same location in Ocean City’s history. This image is a scan of a postcard from about 1918.

Submitted Photo