OCEAN CITY — If Ocean City experiences the same raucous behavior and lawlessness typically seen during the unsanctioned pop-up car rally later this month, it won’t be because the town was unprepared.The motorized vehicle special event task force reconvened on Thursday for the last time before the pop-up car rally expected during the last weekend… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The state’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday reversed course on the proposed elimination of one of the Maryland State Police (MSP) Aviation medevac units on the Eastern Shore and ordered no action be taken on the proposed budget cuts.During its July meeting, the state’s three-member Board of Public Works (BPW) considered… Read more »
BERLIN – A Flower Street resident hopes to become a voice for the community with a run for the District 3 council seat.Shaneka Nichols filed on Wednesday for the District 3 council seat. She faces Daniel Packey, a Mill Road resident, in the contest for the seat currently held by Councilman Elroy Brittingham, who has… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – About an hour before Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland was prepared to enter stage three in the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan extended his executive order requiring the wearing of masks on the Boardwalk.In late July, Hogan implemented an amended state executive order mandating the wearing of masks… Read more »