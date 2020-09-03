Things I Like – September 4, 2020

Getting updated family pictures taken

A walk or run to clear my head

Success stories during COVID times

Catching fish with my son

Before and after photos of a house project

A good deed with no strings attached

Young athletes who battle

When safety guidance is not contradicted

Heading home on deadline day

Looking forward to traveling again

Watching young kids enjoy the ocean

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.