OCEAN CITY – As part of History Week, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum presents an annual Spirit Award.

The award recognizes a person or organization that has made strides in preserving Ocean City’s cultural or natural history. Preservation can be in the form of written documents, structural preservation, artistic renderings, educational material or interpretation.

Have you seen a historical building brought back to its original glory? Have you attended a special event or program that honors Ocean City’s history? Do you know someone who has written a book about Ocean City’s history? If so, the person or organization behind these projects are perfect candidates for the Spirit Award. Last year’s awardee was local author Hunter “Bunk” Mann, who wrote two pictorial history books, “Vanishing Ocean City” and “Ghosts in the Surf.”

Those who wish to send in a nomination should describe what the nominee has done to preserve Ocean City history in 500 words or less. All nominations must be sent in by Oct. 1. To send in a nomination, please visit www.ocmuseum.org/support-us/spiritaward.

“This award acknowledges those who are honoring our town’s history – the act of doing so is a form of stewardship,” said museum curator Sandy Hurley.

The Spirit Award will be presented during a virtual fundraiser, Pieces of our Past, live broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 11.