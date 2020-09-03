Visitors to the Boardwalk are pictured on the Boardwalk two weeks ago. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – About an hour before Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland was prepared to enter stage three in the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan extended his executive order requiring the wearing of masks on the Boardwalk.

In late July, Hogan implemented an amended state executive order mandating the wearing of masks or face coverings in all outdoor public spaces where it is not possible to achieve effective social distancing. Two days later, Meehan amended his emergency declaration to require the wearing of masks on the Boardwalk and at other outdoor special events.

The mayor’s executive order expired on Monday, Aug. 31, but he extended the declaration requiring the wearing of masks on the Boardwalk for another 30 days at the close of Tuesday’s work session. Acting City Solicitor Maureen Howarth explained the situation before Meehan extended the declaration.

“Currently, we have a state of emergency in effect,” she said. “The mayor’s declaration requiring the wearing of masks on the Boardwalk expired on Aug. 31 and the mayor is authorized to extend it.”

Not all were convinced extending the mask requirement on the Boardwalk was necessary, however. Councilman Matt James reiterated his position the Boardwalk mask requirement went above and beyond what Hogan implemented in his own statewide directive in July. Ironically, about an hour later, Hogan announced the key COVID-19 metrics had declined or stabilized to the point Maryland was ready to enter the third and final stage of his recovery plan.

“I’m not going to support this,” said James. “I don’t think we’re in a state of emergency. I continue to believe if you’re outside in the fresh air on the Boardwalk, it is very unlikely you’re going to contract the COVID-19 virus.”

Meehan did not entirely disagree with James’s assessment, but emphasized the town would continue to do everything it could to help stem the spread of the virus.

“Matt’s point is well-taken, but we’re still under the governor’s orders,” he said. “If you can’t effectively social distance, you have to wear a mask, and we know it is difficult to social distance on the Boardwalk.”

Meehan said for those reasons, he was not prepared yet to ease the mask requirements on the Boardwalk. The council voted 4-1, with James opposed and Councilmen John Gehrig and Tony DeLuca absent, to extend the mayor’s declaration.

“Ocean City will continue to take all actions necessary to keep our residents, staff and visitors safe, as safety is always our top priority,” said Meehan. “We want to give our residents and visitors confidence we are doing everything we can.”

The Boardwalk mask requirement remains in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day. When Meehan first introduced the declaration in late July, he intended it to be a municipal infraction akin to a citation for violating the smoking ordinance. However, after considerable debate, the council voted to have a violation of the Boardwalk mask order treated as a misdemeanor in conjunction with the governor’s order and not as a municipal infraction.

It was also agreed upon at the time of the initial declaration in late July the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) would handle the mask issue with outreach and education before stronger enforcement measures for non-compliance. In other words, police officers are first reminding residents and visitors of the mask requirement before charging them with a misdemeanor.

Though it varies greatly by time of day, it appears a majority of residents and visitors are complying with the mask requirement although it is difficult to quantify. At a recent meeting, City Manager Doug Miller estimated compliance at around 75%.