FENWICK ISLAND – An effort to protect town employees from contracting COVID-19 will continue in Fenwick Island with the extension of a workforce policy.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to extend a workforce policy that establishes guidelines and provides leeway for employees diagnosed with, or exposed to, COVID-19.

“This is just an extension of our coronavirus workforce policy that we have had in place,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “It’s lapsed, and we would like to reinstitute it through Dec. 31, 2020 to be consistent with what the state has.”

In late March, the town council agreed to adjust its workforce policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the new policy, employees will not be required to use their accrued sick leave or vacation time if they or a dependent family member are diagnosed with, or under observation or quarantine for, COVID-19. However, well employees are still expected at work unless they have been caring for someone with COVID-19, instructed to refrain from attending work by their physician or public health officials, or are in a CDC Level 3 area of concern for COVID-19.

“It complies with the federal guidelines,” Tieman said. “In fact, it’s more generous than the federal guidelines. So we’re asking you to just extend it until Dec. 31, 2020. If at that time we need to extend it again, we will.”

The workforce policy is one of several measures taken by town officials in recent months to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In March, for example, town hall, the Cannon Street playground and basketball court, and the beach closed to the public. Parking tags were also mailed out to individuals, and drop boxes were installed in front of town hall.

For the most part, however, the town has continued with its day-to-day operations.