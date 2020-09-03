One of the homes spotlighted on this year’s home tour is the private residence of Todd Burbage. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — For the past 15 years, the Sand Castle Home Tour has featured some of the greater Ocean City area’s most spectacular residences. The experience has become an annual “must-see-and-do” for locals and visitors alike.

Due to COVID -19 and the challenges of keeping everyone safe and healthy, the Art League of Ocean City, sponsor of the event, is forgoing a physical tour this year, and instead going 100% virtual. Participants can still expect to see the area’s most amazing residences, but they will do so virtually from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Now a two-week event from Oct. 1-15, tourgoers will enjoy state-of-the-art 3D tours of each residence; cinematic videos of homes; engaging interviews with homeowners, builders and interior designers; galleries of professional photography; dedicated sponsor zones and much more. The online tour will provide an opportunity to hear the vision and inspiration behind the homes directly from the homeowners, builders, architects, and designers through featured videos and design tips.

“This year, we have all been challenged to adapt our programming to the new normal and deliver our mission of promoting the creative arts in new formats,” Rina Thaler, Art League executive director, said. “The Art League has chosen to look to the future and bring you the Sandcastle Home Tour online. This promises to be a wonderful celebration of resort living, community, and technology.”

Tickets for the event are $30. Tickets include unlimited access for two weeks to the Sand Castle Home Tour site, plus opportunities to win daily door prizes. Online tickets and tour preview are available at www.SandCastleHomeTour.com.

Benefiting the Art League of Ocean City, the Sand Castle Home Tour is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year, fueling its mission to promote artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in the community. It also provided the funding to build and sustain the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

“We are still seeking sponsors to support us in this new endeavor,” Thaler said. “This tour is a new and effective way for businesses in the home and home-related industries to engage with potential clients who may not feel comfortable with in-person shopping.”