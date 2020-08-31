The victim in Sunday afternoon's stabbing was transported immediately to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition. Photos by Campos Media

WEST OCEAN CITY — A local man is being held on attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges after stabbing another man at a residence in West Ocean City on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, local law enforcement received a 911 call about an assault that had just occurred in the area of Harbor Road in West Ocean City. Maryland State Police troopers, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and the Maryland Natural Resources Police all responded to the scene and located a male victim in the roadway with multiple stab wounds.

The male victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 4, where he remained in critical, but stable condition as of late Sunday. Shortly thereafter, MSP troopers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Said Espinal-Duenas, 32, of West Ocean City.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The Maryland State Police Forensics Science Division responded to process the scene. WCBI detectives responded to process the scene for evidence.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and learned the victim and Espinal-Duenas had lived together and the incident occurred inside a nearby residence. Espinal-Duenas has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. As of Monday morning, he was being held while awaiting a bail review hearing.