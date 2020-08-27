ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This could be the time to try soothing whatever bad feelings might be lingering ‘twixt and among colleagues, friends or family members. But be sure you do so without favoring any side.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An idea is only an idea until you put that clever Bovine mind to work to develop it from concept to substance. This could lead to something rewarding, both emotionally and monetarily.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The early part of the week could have some disconcerting moments, but approaching them with a calm, unruffled attitude goes a long way toward helping to get things nicely settled down.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Getting used to change continues to mark much of the week. But accepting what you have to do makes adapting that much easier. A welcome visitor could turn up sooner than expected.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Learning how to live with a decision is a challenge, but one you Leos and Leonas could really enjoy. You’ll also be pleased to see your social life take that upsurge you’ve been hoping for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Use your perceptive Virgo instinct to help you see the positive aspects of what, at first, appears to be a disappointment. You could find that it proves to be quite the contrary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your ability to maintain a balance between sense and sentiment once again helps you sort through apparently conflicting choices and ultimately arrive at the right decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Before you seek the advice of colleagues about a potential career move, you might be better off getting counsel from someone who won’t be affected by the choices you make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It can be a challenging week for some relationships if the normal give-and-take flow changes with one side doing most of the giving and the other the taking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A new opportunity could bring with it much anticipation along with some anxiety. Take time to sort out your options as well as your emotional considerations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Are you sure you have all the facts you need to let that matter move to another level? Don’t be rushed into a decision unless and until you feel it’s the right thing to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Pace yourself as you prepare to take on that more demanding project. Be careful not to let your energy reserves drain away. Take time to relax with people close to you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have the ability to see both sides of a situation. You would do well as a counselor or a judge.

