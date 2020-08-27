BERLIN — Two people were injured, including one flown to Shock Trauma, in a single-vehicle accident on Route 611 near South Point last week.

Around 10:15 p.m. last Thursday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a reported crash in the area of Route 611 and South Point Rd. The preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Ranger pickup truck involved was traveling north on Route 611 near South Point Road when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Joshua Blank, 35, of Pittsville, was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. A 16-year-old passenger was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore his injuries. The condition to the vehicle’s two occupants has not been made public.

Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from the Berlin Fire Department also responded to assist. Investigators are consulting with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continued this week. Maryland Sate Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101.