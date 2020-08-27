Things I Like – August 28, 2020

by

Quiet weekends

A beautiful sunrise on an offshore fishing trip

Close NBA playoff games

Watching a house building process

Clear sky beach days

OC’s new double Ferris wheel skyline

A smooth remodeling job

Clothes that don’t wrinkle easily

Big crabs for dinner

When the Internet comes back after being down

Using cash when possible

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.