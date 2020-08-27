Charges Filed For Tossing Objects At Pedestrians; Witness Recorded Three Separate Incidents OCEAN CITY — A Maryland woman and a juvenile have been charged with allegedly throwing objects at multiple pedestrians deliberately along Coastal Highway last week.Around 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 97th Street for a report of a disorderly vehicle. OCPD officers met with… Read more »

Comptroller Seeks Extension Of Carryout Liquor Drinks OCEAN CITY — Some hospitality business practices borne out of necessity because of COVID-19 could become standard operating procedures when the crisis is over if the state comptroller gets his way.When COVID-19 emerged in March and Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state-of-emergency, restaurants and bars were closed to the public and many went to a… Read more »

Resort Clarifies Hands Off Position Over Vulgar Political Sign OCEAN CITY — Their hands tied by 1st Amendment freedom of speech and freedom of expression protections, resort officials could do little but stand back and watch last weekend as an individual boasted a large, vulgar sign directed at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.Last Friday, the individual appeared on the populous south end of the Boardwalk… Read more »