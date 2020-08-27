Open Houses Of The Week – August 28, 2020

by
OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

 

SELBYVILLE
39171 Garfield Ave
Sat 1-4
6BR/3BA/3,850SF
Bayside Waterfront
4 Private Balconies
Deeded Boat Slip
Grant Fritschle
Keller Williams
410-430-5880

OCEAN CITY
7 Corner Store Lane
Sunset Island
67th Street Bayside
Sun 11-1
4BR+Den/3FB/2HB
End Townhome
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-496-1446