Among the highlights of the Ocean City Jeep Week are the beach sand course in Ocean City, above left, and the Jeep Jam in Pittsville. Photos courtesy of Live Wire Media

OCEAN CITY – Though parts of it may look different, Ocean City Jeep Week is underway once again.

“By its nature, Jeep Week is a socially-distanced event. Jeeps drive down the beach, they run the sand course, and they enjoy the obstacles at Jeep Jam, all within the confines of their own vehicle,” said event director Brad Hoffman. “Obviously it’s a different climate this year. We have taken that into account and made major event updates and changes to make sure our participants, staff, and team are all safe. We will be implementing new polices this year to due COVID-19 that adhere to city- and state-mandated guidelines.”

Events began on Thursday and run through the weekend with beach crawls every morning, from 29th Street to the Inlet, from 7:30 am until 9:30 am.

“We will be implementing safety measures at our air-up stations to ensure proper social distancing and cleaning protocols are followed,” said Hoffman. “We will ask participants to remain inside their Jeeps during the staging of the beach crawl, and at the end of the beach crawl. If they do need to exit their vehicles, they need to adhere to social distancing. Mask wearing will be requested when social distancing is not possible per Ocean City guidelines.”

Among the highlights of the event are the daily Jeep Jam events at the MAYS Complex in Pittsville featuring a trail ride and an obstacle course as well as a sand course, sponsored by KICKER. Times can be found on the Jeep Week website.

“Another edit this year is we will not be allowing spectators at our Jeep Jam event in Pittsville. That event takes place Thursday through Saturday, and only participants and staff will be allowed,” said Hoffman. “The KICKER Sand Course is the same. They enjoy the course and its mild sand obstacles right on the beach.”

Throughout the weekend, the main vendor area for the weekend will be at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

“We have put policies in place to socially-distance, to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, and to allow the

Jeep participants to interact outdoors in a safe way with participating vendors,” said Hoffman. “Some of the biggest names in the industry will be there, like KICKER, i.g. Burton, Trick

Trucks, Audio Works, Falken, Quake LED, General Tire, and more. Those companies will be marketing their products and offering show specials. The vendor space is exclusively outdoors and will be open Friday and Saturday. We will offer Show & Shines on Thursday and Friday at the convention center with awards.”

Hoffman reports the weekend will conclude with “a special Show & Shine on Sunday at i.g. Burton Berlin Jeep with awards, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.”