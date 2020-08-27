FENWICK ISLAND – A Delaware grand jury has indicted former Fenwick Island Police Chief William Boyden on charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records.

Earlier this month, Boyden was charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of falsifying business records for his alleged role in submitting false reports to the Delaware Council on Police Training, according to the indictment.

Specifically, the grand jury indictment charged Boyden with official misconduct for “submitting reports to the Delaware Council on Police Training (COPT), and indicating falsely that he had been certified in firearms, which allowed him to remain in his capacity as Chief of Police,” the court document reads.

The indictment also charged Boyden with falsifying business records for submitting false reports to the COPT regarding his firearm certifications and qualifications.

The COPT is a state agency that establishes employment, education and training qualifications and standards for police officers and applicants. The court document states the alleged offenses occurred on or between Feb. 3, 2014 and March 4, 2020, during his tenure as Fenwick Island police chief.

Both charges are class A misdemeanors, which carry a penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $2,300.

Boyden, a 17-year member of the Fenwick Island Police Department, left his post as the agency’s police chief earlier this spring. Acting Police Chief John Devlin did not return requests for comment this week.