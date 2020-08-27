A juvenile is pictured hurling an object toward a jogger on Coastal Highway last week. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — A Maryland woman and a juvenile have been charged with allegedly throwing objects at multiple pedestrians deliberately along Coastal Highway last week.

Around 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 97th Street for a report of a disorderly vehicle. OCPD officers met with a victim who reportedly told police she was running on the sidewalk near the parking lot when she was struck in the back of the head with an unknown object.

The victim told police a witness had observed the incident and recorded a cell phone video of it. OCPD officers viewed the video, which showed a Range Rover shifting into the bus lane and tapping the brakes. In the video, a juvenile boy emerges from the rear passenger seat window and makes a throwing motion toward the victim, according to police reports.

Officers contacted the witness who told police at Winter Harbor Drive he observed the juvenile emerge from the rear passenger seat window and throw an object at a woman pushing a stroller along the sidewalk. The object landed safely in front of the woman with the stroller.

At 100th Street, with the witness still following closely behind, the Range Rover reportedly moved slowly back into the bus lane and the juvenile again emerged from the rear passenger seat and threw an unknown object at two ladies waiting at the bus stop. The thrown object fell short of the target.

At that point, the witness had his passenger begin to record the Range Rover in front of them as it became apparent the incidents were deliberate and intentional. As the vehicle approached 94th Street, it moved slowly into the bus lane again and the juvenile emerged from the rear window. The juvenile threw an unknown object at the jogger, striking her in the head, according to police reports.

Officers were able to identify the driver as Kristina Hampton, 46, of West Friendship, Md. Hampton has been charged with three counts each of reckless driving, negligent driving and throwing refuse on the highway, along with other traffic citations. She has been mailed the citations through certified male. The 13-year-old male juvenile from Catonsville, Md. was also identified and has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services. Hampton and the juvenile are not related.