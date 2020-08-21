Dr. Rene Desmarais

SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Council voted this week to appoint Dr. Rene Desmarais has the next county executive.

In a special legislative session Thursday, the Wicomico County Council voted 4-3, with Councilmen John Cannon, Josh Hastings and Bill McCain opposed, to appoint Desmarais as the new county executive, a position held by Bob Culver until his death late last month.

The legislative body conducted public interviews with three candidates for the position – Desmarais, state Delegate Carl Anderton and former County Finance Director Michele Ennis – on Thursday before convening in a closed session to deliberate the appointment. Each candidate was given the same questions, as well as an opportunity for introductions and conclusion statements.

Nearly half an hour later, the council reconvened in legislative session to appoint the new executive by resolution.

At the outset, Cannon made a motion to amend the resolution and submit Anderton’s name for county executive. That motion, however, failed with Cannon, Hastings and McCain in favor, and Council President Larry Dodd, Councilwoman Nicole Acle and Councilmen Ernie Davis and Joe Holloway opposed.

“Here and now, from what I’ve seen, he was prepared,” Hastings said, highlighting Anderton’s knowledge of local issues and his efforts at creating a packet of information for each council member. “There was only one candidate who showed up that was this prepared. I was really impressed, and I’m proud to support Carl Anderton.”

Hastings then made a motion to postpone the decision until the next county council meeting on Sept. 1. But that motion also failed.

Lastly, a motion was made to amend the resolution and submit Desmarais’ name for county executive. The amendment, as well as the resolution, passed 4-3.

“Our county has come to a crossroads,” Acle said. “We can either stand still with the status quo politics or we can move forward with creative thinking. “I think Dr. Desmarais has the best vision …”

Desmarais, a cardiologist with Peninsula Cardiology Associates, is an attending physician at both Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Atlantic General Hospital. He ran unsuccessfully against four other Republican primary candidates in 2014 for the District 37B seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

During his interview Thursday, Desmarais said he would fill vacant positions within county government, ensure capital improvement projects are completed and use his connections with state delegates and senators to protect disparity grant funding. He also supported the construction of a behavioral health hospital, which he said could create jobs and attract other businesses.

“I would attempt to grow at the same time both the health care capabilities of our community and the economic capabilities of our community,” he said. “Both of these are synergistic.”

Desmarais also told the council he would advocate for transparency, communication and cooperation in his role as county executive.

“This is a great community, but we see even greater potential here,” he said.

The decision to appoint Desmarais as the new county executive came as a surprise to many members of the community who attended Thursday’s proceedings. In a public comment portion of the meeting, several residents expressed their disappointment in the legislative body for not choosing Anderton, who they said was the most prepared for the interview process.

“I’m disappointed because it was very clear to everyone here this evening who the best candidate was, who the most prepared candidate was, who the most articulate candidate was,” Wicomico County Republican Central Committee Chairman Nate Sansom said. “And I do not know the reasons for why some of you voted the way you did. However, I hope your decision was your own, and I’m optimistic for the future of our county with whoever may be in leadership.”

Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day added the council missed an opportunity to appoint a candidate who championed the agriculture industry.

“Our largest industry, agriculture, was not mentioned in this conversation,” he said. “And you passed an opportunity to get a warrior for agriculture in this capacity.”

Resident John Palmer noted the job of county executive was a full-time position and that he expected Desmarais to commit to the post.

“What I’m expecting to see is that the new doctor would very quickly relinquish his other jobs and devote his full time to being the county executive,” he said. “If he is not able to do that, then he should be removed from office.”

For his part, Anderton thanked the council for giving him an opportunity to share his vision for Wicomico County. He added he would support the new county executive moving forward.

“You felt that was the direction to travel, and we’re all on this train together,” he said. “You pick the track, and we’re riding it. So when the new county executive comes in, I will work with him in the same fashion I worked with the prior county executive on legislative initiatives in Annapolis, and try to secure as much funding in the governor’s budget as possible for Wicomico County. None of that will change.”

Anderton received a standing ovation from attendees Thursday, as well as recognition from Cannon, Hastings and McCain.

“I’m disappointed that you will not be the county executive leading us with your roadmap,” McCain said. “But I represent, as an at-large council person, this entire county, and I voted to represent the citizens. That’s what I did this evening because it was clear to everyone.”

Cannon said he was surprised only one council member had offered a reasoning for supporting Desmarais’ appointment.

“What I saw tonight was unusual because this was a night where it was very obvious that the discussions held by Mr. McCain, by myself, by Mr. Hastings, by those individuals that were in favor of their candidate, spoke volumes and advocated for their candidate,” he said. “And yet I found it surprising, shocklingly, hauntingly surprising, that those advocating against Delegate Anderton were terribly silent.”

Citing parliamentary procedure, Cannon argued the council could reconsider the resolution at its next meeting if a member who voted in favor of Desmarais’ appointment makes a motion.

“Unfortunately that can’t happen because we don’t have any parliamentary procedures currently,” Acle replied.

On July 26, Culver, age 67, passed away after a months-long battle with liver cancer. Since that time, Director of Administration John Psota has served as acting county executive.

The county charter states that when a vacancy in the office of county executive occurs after the first 12 months of a term, the position must be filled by resolution with a majority vote of the county council within 45 days after the vacancy occurs.

To that end, the council began seeking applicants late last month. As Culver was a Republican, the applicants had to be of the same political affiliation.

As the newly appointed county executive, Desmarais would serve the remainder of Culver’s four-year term, which ends in November 2022.