ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A relaxed mood early in the week could give way to high-temperature disputes. The Aries Lamb should resist being pulled into heated quarrels that could really singe your wool.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Satisfy that practical obligation first, then you can feel free to indulge in your creative endeavors. Also, check for hidden or overlooked areas where repairs might be long overdue.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Home is still the Twins’ major focus this week. But outside matters begin to take on added importance, especially those involving possible career moves. Stay alert for signs of change.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A travel plan might need to undergo some considerable adjustment because of unexpected changes. Keep an open mind and let the facts guide you on how you want to handle this.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Playing cat and mouse with a matter you don’t really want to tackle wastes time, energy and, most important, an opportunity. Ask someone with experience to help you get started.

VIRGO (Aug/ 23 to Sept. 22): A shift in policy might not please you, but before you put up a “no go” wall of resistance, examine the circumstances. You might be quite pleasantly surprised by what you find.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Yesterday’s critiques about your methods might have already evolved into today’s praise for your achievements. Good for you. Now go on and continue to build on your credibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An occasional temperamental flare-up might occur as you continue to help get things back to normal. Stay with it. You should soon get some idea of where to take things next.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A negative reaction to what you believe was a well-deserved request might mean that you need to reconsider your position and make changes accordingly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): There’s always room for someone new at the Sea Goat’s table. And the someone new this week could bring a message you’ve been waiting a long time to hear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A pile-on of personal matters this week might seem too overwhelming to deal with. But handling them on a one-by-one basis could have you out from under it by the weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A friend might need your good advice regarding a matter. Be supportive. But unless you can be absolutely sure you have all the facts, be careful about any suggestions you might be asked to offer.

BORN THIS WEEK: Few things make you happier than bringing people together and helping to forge new friendships.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.