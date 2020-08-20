Things I Like – August 21, 2020

When friends from out of town visit

The air show on a blue sky day

A group of kids playing together without electronics

People watching on the beach

Little kids wearing masks

Catching a great Seinfeld rerun

Addiction recovery stories

When hindsight makes a decision look wise

Chris Parypa’s aviation pictures

No sea lice ocean days

Pizza and salad for dinner

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.