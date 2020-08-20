County Eyes Branding Campaign To Provide ‘A Little Sizzle’ SNOW HILL – A new branding campaign would promote Worcester County as “Maryland’s Coast.”The Worcester County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously gave conceptual approval to plans for a branding campaign that highlights the county’s position as Maryland’s coast. The approval came despite initial concerns that the logo brought to mind Ocean City but not the rest of… Read more »

Riverboat Purchase Pitched To Boost South County Tourism SNOW HILL – County officials are exploring the purchase of a riverboat to increase tourism in southern Worcester County.Tom Perlozzo, the county's director of recreation and parks, tourism, and economic development, told the Worcester County Commissioners that his office was considering the purchase of a riverboat to attract visitors to Snow Hill and Pocomoke."It's not…

Lankford Hotel Redevelopment Plans Clear Planning Commission OCEAN CITY — Another landmark Boardwalk hotel dating back nearly a century is being replaced with a modern version, but it appears the redevelopment project has captured the spirit of the original.The Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed and approved a revised site plan for the redevelopment of the Lankford Hotel and associated properties along the…