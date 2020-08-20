Charges In Choking Incident

OCEAN CITY — A Frederick, Md. man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly choking his girlfriend to the point she blacked out during a domestic incident.

Around 8:25 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to an apartment building on 11th Street for a reported assault. Upon arrival, the OCPD officer observed a man, later identified as Brandon Shores, 47, of Frederick, Md., standing next to a vehicle and flagging him down. A female was sitting in the passenger seat.

OCPD officers interviewed the couple separately. According to police reports, the female victim had abrasions on her arm and redness around her throat and neck. The victim told police the couple had an argument the day before and she left the apartment in which they were staying. When the got a text message from Shores the next morning saying the doors were unlocked, she returned to the unit, according to police reports.

When she came back to the apartment, the victim went into the bathroom and Shores reportedly followed her, pushing his forearm against her throat and pinning her against a wall. The victim was able to briefly get away from Shores, but fell into the shower where Shores advanced on her again, according to police reports.

The victim told police she blacked out during the assault. According to police reports, OCPD officers looked closely at the red marks on the victim’s neck and determined they were consistent with her story. Ocean City EMS evaluated the victim’s injuries and told the officers they were consistent with her being strangled.

At that point, Shores was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. OCPD officers asked the victim if Shores had access to any firearms. The victim told the police Shores did have access to firearms and according to police reports she said Shores threatened to commit suicide in front of her and her children.

Boardwalk Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Catonsville, Md. man was arrested on multiple assault charges last week after allegedly hitting random people on the Boardwalk.

Around 10 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a Boardwalk hotel at 22nd Street for a reported fight in progress. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located one of the alleged combatants, identified as Kevin Velasquez, 29, of Catonsville, Md., who was told to sit on a brick wall adjacent to the hotel while officers interviewed another individual involved in the fight.

While officers were interviewing the other individual, Velasquez repeatedly attempted to come up behind them and interfere with the investigation, according to police reports. Velasquez reportedly showed signs of intoxication during his interactions with police. While police were interacting with Velasquez, they were reportedly flagged down by a woman with a small child.

The woman told police the child belonged to Velasquez and that she had taken the child away during the fight to protect it. Upon seeing his child, Velasquez screamed at the woman she had no business with his child and that she should have never touched the child, according to police reports. A couple on a first-floor balcony told the officers they were shocked at how Velasquez was treating the woman, who had only been looking out for the child’s well-being.

At that point, Velasquez reportedly said, “I am done with this,” and attempted to enter the hotel, but his attempt was blocked by hotel security. OCPD officers escorted Velasquez away from the hotel and back to the Boardwalk. Velasquez then picked up his child and ran down the Boardwalk, screaming, “they’re going to kill me,” and “just kill me already,” according to police reports.

When OCPD officers attempted to arrest Velasquez, he reportedly laid down on the Boardwalk and refused to stand up, despite being told to do so at least three times. It took two officers to physically pick up Velasquez from the Boardwalk in order to take him into custody. Velasquez then began to yell his injuries were caused by the police officers assaulting him and that he wanted to go to the hospital.

OCPD officers sat Velasquez on a curb to wait for Ocean City EMS to arrive. When EMS arrived, Velasquez reportedly rolled over on his stomach and refused treatment. During the follow-up investigation, OCPD officers interviewed a hotel security staffer who advised Velasquez was walking on the Boardwalk in front of the hotel and had assaulted multiple people.

While OCPD officers were talking to the hotel security guard, two individuals approached them and claimed to have been assaulted by Velasquez. One victim told police Velasquez had hit her in the arm with an open hand, leaving a red mark on her arm. Another victim told police Velasquez had approached him and punched him in the face, breaking his eyeglasses in the process.

Charges For Multiple Flashes

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on multiple counts of indecent exposure last week after allegedly flashing resort police officers on two separate occasions and later urinating and defecating in his holding cell.

Around 4:10 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 6th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a welfare check on a male acting strangely. An OCPD female public safety aide (PSA) sitting stationary in a marked police vehicle at 3rd Street and St. Louis Avenue had observed the suspect, later identified as Fietroy Satoute, 21, of Salisbury, walking north on the sidewalk wearing only a T-shirt, socks and sandles.

When Satoute walked passed the PSA, he allegedly lifted his shirt, exposed his genitals and continued to walk north on the sidewalk. When the OCPD officer arrived, he observed Satoute walking north on the sidewalk at 6th Street. When the officer asked Satoute if he was wearing any undergarments under the T-shirt, he reportedly said “nope,” and lifted his shirt and exposed his genitals to the officer.

At that point, Satoute was arrested for indecent exposure. While Satoute was in a holding cell at the Public Safety Building, he reportedly urinated all over the walls, requiring booking personnel to use extra precautions when interacting with him. A short time later, Satoute allegedly defecated all over the floor of his cell and kicked it out into the hallway through the crack under the door.

Scrapping With Cops

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last weekend after allegedly scrapping with resort police outside a downtown nightclub at closing time.

Around 2 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were assisting security staff with dispersing a crowd leaving a nightclub at 17th Street. OCPD officers were attempting to move crowds of people along who were blocking the sidewalk and forcing other pedestrians to walk in the roadway where vehicles were traveling.

While OCPD officers observed, bar security was trying to disperse one particular group of males and get them to keep moving when one member of the group, later identified as Kevin Simms, 29, of Long Pond, Pa., got in the face of one of the security staffers and screamed obscenities at him, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer walked over to the area and told Simms and his group they had to leave and not block the sidewalk. Simms then turned his diatribe on the officer, screaming “get out of my [expletive deleted] face,” according to police reports. Simms’ friends attempted to pull him away from the officer, who continued to order Simms to lower his voice and just leave the area.

According to police reports, Simms tried to get away from the scene and physically dragged him away, but Simms continued flail and attempt to get back at the police officer and the bar security staffers. He reportedly continued to scream obscenities and swung his arms, hitting pedestrians attempting to walk by.

The OCPD officer walked toward Simms in an attempt to take him into custody and he reportedly yelled “if you [expletive deleted] touch me, I will [expletive deleted] knock you out,” according to police reports. Simms reportedly balled his hands into fists and took a fighting stance toward the officer.

The OCPD officer pulled out his taser, turned it on and pointed it at Simms and advised him he was under arrest. When Simms did not comply, OCPD officers tackled him to the ground, but he continued to resist, according to police reports. Simms rolled over on his stomach and would not allow OCPD to handcuff him.

OCPD officers were finally able to get Simms in handcuffs, but he allegedly continued resist, kicking an officer at one point during the altercation. When officers were attempting to escort Simms to the transport van, he continued to resist by twisting his body and refusing to walk.

At one point, an officer felt a tugging at his waist and observed Simms reportedly had both of his hands on the grip of the officer’s taser in an attempt to remove the weapon from its holster. Simms was charged with numerous counts including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.