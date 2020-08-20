OCEAN CITY – A Mayor’s Bike Ride will take place along the Boardwalk next month.

In a meeting of the Ocean City Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) last week, committee liaison and Councilman Tony DeLuca outlined plans for a Mayor’s Bike Ride on the Boardwalk.

The event, originally scheduled for May 1, was postponed earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bike ride will now take place Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

“So at 10 a.m. we’re going to meet at the museum at the Inlet and we’re going to ride to 27th Street,” he said.

In recognition of National Bike Week, the public will be invited to join Mayor Rick Meehan for a bike ride from one end of the Boardwalk to the other and back. Riders can then bike to work in recognition of National Bike to Work Day.

“That’s officially National Bike to Work Day,” Committee President Paul Mauser said. “So we’ll be joining the rest of the nation in biking to work that day … It should be a good event.”

DeLuca noted participants would not be required to wear face coverings while riding along the Boardwalk. But he added that he would seek guidance from the city solicitor.

“That will be under the microscope during the bike ride, so we’ve got to know for sure …,” he said. “We just want to make sure we do the right thing.”

Officials noted, however, that face coverings would be worn both before and after the bike ride.

“I would think when we all gather we should have masks until we start riding,” BPAC member Tom Allen said.

The Mayor’s Bike Ride will begin at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. Committee members said more information would be provided in the coming weeks.