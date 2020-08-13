ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A previous misunderstanding continues to taint the atmosphere to some extent in the early part of the week. But cooler heads prevail, and the situation eases by week’s end.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): While the artistic aspect of the Divine Bovine is well-served this week, that practical side is also getting the sort of recognition that could lead to a new and well-deserved opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): With home-related matters taking on more importance this week, now could be the time to make some long-deferred purchases. But shop carefully for the best quality at the best price.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Congratulations. While that family problem might still rankle, it should be easing thanks to your efforts to calm the waters. Also, a workplace situation seems to be moving in your favor.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat’s energy levels should be rather high these days, and you might do well to tackle any tasks that still need doing. This will clear the way for those upcoming projects.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone’s criticism might not be as negative as you perceive. Actually, it could be helpful. Discuss the matter with your critic, and you both could learn something valuable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business matter could cause some friction among your colleagues. But once again, that logical mind of yours comes to the rescue. And the sooner it does, the better!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): There might still be some heated temper flare-ups out there. But your sensible self should advise you to stay out of these situations until things cool down and calm is restored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Changing your mind could be the right thing to do if you can’t resolve your doubts. You might want to discuss the matter with someone whose advice you trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You still need to demand those answers to your questions. Remember, your wise counseling earns you respect, but it’s your search for truth that gives you wisdom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An educational opportunity could lead to something other than what you had planned. But keep an open mind, and before you decide to turn it down, check it out.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The Piscean wit and wisdom helps you work through a situation that might have been accidentally or even deliberately obscured. What you unravel could prove to be very revealing.

BORN THIS WEEK: Loyalty is important to you. You demand it, but you also give it generously and lovingly.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.