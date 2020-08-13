This aerial photo shows the creation of the Inlet in August 1933 and the separation between Ocean City and Assateague Island from the most historic storm to ever hit the region.

The photo clearly shows the existence of a new 50-foot wide, eight-foot deep Inlet at the south end of town. The huge waves that pounded the east side of the resort combined with the massive amount of water that built up in the back bays conspired to cut the Inlet and separate the southern end of the town from what is now Assateague Island.

The Inlet has widened considerably in the past 87 years while the Assateague shoreline has eroded and drifted westward. The creation of the Inlet was one of the most important events in the history of Ocean City.

Photo from The Dispatch’s files