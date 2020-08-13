BERLIN – The Berlin Town Council approved zoning changes for the former Southern States property and the former Harley Davidson property this week.

The council on Monday voted unanimously to approve rezoning requests for both the Southern States property on Broad Street as well as the Harley Davidson property on Route 50.

Attorney Joe Moore told the council that the owner of the former Harley Davidson property, Two Farms Inc., was seeking a rezoning from B-1 town center to B-2 shopping district because it was more in keeping with surrounding properties. He pointed out that the true B-1 town center was more than a mile away. He said that neither of the property’s former uses even fit the B-1 designation.

“We are seeking to correct the mistake,” he said.

Moore added that the properties around his client’s parcel were zoned either C-2 if they were in the county or B-2 if they were in the town.

“We believe very sincerely it is overwhelmingly a fact that it was a mistake in zoning,” he said.

Following a public hearing in which there were no comments, the council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request.

The council also approved a subsequent rezoning request for the former Southern States property on Broad Street. Attorney Mark Cropper told the council his clients, who were purchasing the property, wanted to change the zoning from M-1 light industrial to B-2 shopping district. They’re hoping to turn the existing building on the site into a carryout restaurant and market.

Cropper said that while properties along the railroad track in Berlin had traditionally been zoned industrial, the town had changed.

“We’re all aware of the transformation Berlin has undergone over the past 10-15 years,” he said.

Cropper said a B-2 classification would be more appropriate for the property than the current industrial designation.

The council voted unanimously to approve the change.